Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Christmas Tree Lane open at Waterfront Park

The City of Carbondale is holding its 2nd Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday,...
The City of Carbondale is holding its 2nd Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Folks looking to get the perfect Christmas tree can head down to Waterfront Park for Christmas Tree Lane.

Local vendor, Book’s Christmas Trees has a variety of trees, wreathes and other holiday items for all your décor needs.

They’re open everyday at 301 Witherspoon Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until their inventory is gone.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Teenager killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say

Latest News

As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to have a winter jacket close by and luckily...
Winter coat exchange held across Louisville and Southern Indiana
The day after Thanksgiving, economists are waiting to see if retailers will be thankful for...
Shoppers enter Black Friday with caution
Friday night, Charlestown had its light up event with hundreds of lights illuminating the City...
Lighting up Charlestown for the holidays
For the first time, this year’s Juice Bowl kicked off with a parade on Thanksgiving morning....
‘It’s a family event’: Annual Juice Bowl takes over Shawnee Park