Christmas Tree Lane open at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Folks looking to get the perfect Christmas tree can head down to Waterfront Park for Christmas Tree Lane.

Local vendor, Book’s Christmas Trees has a variety of trees, wreathes and other holiday items for all your décor needs.

They’re open everyday at 301 Witherspoon Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until their inventory is gone.

