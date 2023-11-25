Christmas Tree Lane open at Waterfront Park
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Folks looking to get the perfect Christmas tree can head down to Waterfront Park for Christmas Tree Lane.
Local vendor, Book’s Christmas Trees has a variety of trees, wreathes and other holiday items for all your décor needs.
They’re open everyday at 301 Witherspoon Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until their inventory is gone.
