FORECAST: Chilly, breezy, and wet end to the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds build in overnight keeping temperatures at or above freezing
  • Light and steady rain arrives late Sunday morning, exits Sunday evening
  • Cold, dry, and sunny into the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around overnight as our next rain maker gradually approaches the region. This will help to keep the majority of temperatures above the freezing mark for Sunday morning’s lows. Plan for brisk temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a chilly, overcast and rainy day at times. Afternoon temperatures will only struggle to make it to the 50 degree mark for highs. Scattered showers and steady rain is likely, especially near midday. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out late.

As showers fade and exit Sunday night, cold air rushing in may catch up to some lingering moisture. This could spark a few brief flurries in isolated spots. Accumulation and impacts are not expected.

Temperatures will plunge into the 20s and 30s for lows.

Monday will be a brisk and breezy day under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be winter-like, only reaching the upper 30s to near 40° at best. Stay warm!

