FORECAST: Cold temperatures this weekend with wet weather Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds today with highs only in the 40s and 50s
  • A cold rain is likely at times Sunday
  • Much colder temperatures to begin the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures are in store for Saturday! Afternoon high temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s and low 50s. Stay warm and bundle up for the Governor’s Cup!

Clouds will stick around tonight as our next system approaches. That will keep temperatures above freezing for the vast majority of WAVE Country.

Plan for lows in the mid 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday brings a round of light showers as our next front arrives. A flurry or two is possible Sunday night as this moisture leaves our area, but no major impacts are expected. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday.

Clouds and fading showers may bring a few flurries overnight as temperatures drop. With the clearing overnight low temperatures will fall into the 30s by early Monday.

