A house divided: UofL and UK fans tailgating together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday’s game between the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats is a big deal in the Commonwealth. The friendly rivalry divides some families and friends before kickoff.

“I got removed from a group chat because I said ‘Go Cats!’” Kentucky Wildcat Fan Grace Henry said. “My boyfriend’s friend removed me immediately.”

Henry’s boyfriend and his family are die-hard Louisville Cardinal fans.

Trash-talking in dividing tents comes with the territory when these two teams face off. Fans tell me they were either born into a Cardinal or Wildcat family or attended one of the universities. Throughout the tailgate, you’ll find fans from both sides of the football field calling each other frienemies.

With Christmas around the corner, one Cardinal’s fan is planning a special present for his in-laws.

”I am just going to get the score printed out and framed,” Louisville Cardinal Fan Evan Webb said. “At Christmas, I wrapped up for them.”

His girlfriend Grace interjected and added, “But he is still going to do that when UofK wins.”

Regardless if you’re repping the Louisville Cardinals or Kentucky Wildcats, fans believe this game is special because of how it brings people together.

“I will always wear and choose blue, but it’s really great to get out here and be able to spend time with family. I feel like Thanksgiving always means this game,” Kentucky Wildcat Fan Paige Marshall said.

The game kicked off at noon.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.