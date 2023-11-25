LIBA celebrates West Louisville businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Small Business Saturday, some groups are making sure every part of Louisville is included.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) is celebrating the west side of town. They were at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosting all kinds of vendors. More than half were people with businesses in the Russell neighborhood.

“Local businesses matter to our economy,” LIBA Neighborhood Initiatives Manager Johnetta Roberts said. “They matter in West Louisville and we want them to make sure that they are able to make the dollars that all of us are spending on Small Business Saturday. We’re here in the historic Russell neighborhood, which doesn’t have a lot of retail opportunities, so we are bringing it here to the beautiful Norton Sports and Learning Complex right here in the neighborhood.”

There were also giveaways, activities for kids and Santa even stopped by for a visit.

