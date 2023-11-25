Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIBA celebrates West Louisville businesses

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) is celebrating the west side of town for...
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) is celebrating the west side of town for Small Business Saturday.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Small Business Saturday, some groups are making sure every part of Louisville is included.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) is celebrating the west side of town. They were at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosting all kinds of vendors. More than half were people with businesses in the Russell neighborhood.

“Local businesses matter to our economy,” LIBA Neighborhood Initiatives Manager Johnetta Roberts said. “They matter in West Louisville and we want them to make sure that they are able to make the dollars that all of us are spending on Small Business Saturday. We’re here in the historic Russell neighborhood, which doesn’t have a lot of retail opportunities, so we are bringing it here to the beautiful Norton Sports and Learning Complex right here in the neighborhood.”

There were also giveaways, activities for kids and Santa even stopped by for a visit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Unionized baristas at Sunergos walked out at 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday The walkout is...
Sunergos baristas stage walkout for Black Friday weekend
Dawne Gee's stroke recovery, seven years later
7 years after suffering stroke on air, Dawne Gee reflects, offers advice to others

Latest News

Josaih Hayes (left) and J.J. Weaver pose with the Governor's Cup after the Wildcats beat UofL...
Wildcats take Governor’s Cup for fifth straight year
UofL and UK fans tailgating together
A house divided: UofL and UK fans tailgating together
Man in hospital after shooting in Downtown Louisville
What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to light up the town? That’s exactly what...
Charlestown lights up for Christmas