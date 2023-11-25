Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Downtown Louisville

(Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Louisville Saturday.

Louisville Metro police confirmed the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of South First Street.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg and took him to UofL Hospital where he faces non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 24 scores