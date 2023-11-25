Contact Troubleshooters
Norton social worker gives advice for handling holiday grief and stress

(Pexels.com)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holidays can be full of joy and love, but they can also stir negative emotions.

Jonathon White is a licensed clinical social worker for the Institute for Health Equity.

He says money is one of the biggest stressors, so he recommends keeping things simple for the holidays and avoid the financial strain if you can.

White also says if you lost a loved one, you should acknowledge the grief and embrace the memories or traditions that person left behind. He suggests getting people more on a positive note by changing the dialogue and the conversation.

“A lot of times I work on writing gratitude letters, that’s even to family members that are existing. Some ways to mitigate some of the chaos, if you will, around the table is to have people going around saying what we’re thankful for, and when I see you I think of this, or you make me laugh because of that,” White said.

He also says while it’s easy to isolate yourself if you’re feeling down, try to reach out and find comfort with other people.

