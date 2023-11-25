Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors

Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain...
Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain announced Wednesday.(Popeyes/Business Wire)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain announced Wednesday.

Popeyes is also adding three new flavors of wings to the menu, for a total of five flavor options.

Popeyes previously offered wings as a limited-time menu item and said they were an “overnight success,” prompting the chain to offer them permanently.

“Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet ‘N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich,” Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, said in a news release. “We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight.”

In addition to Ghost Pepper and Sweet ‘N Spicy, the three new flavors include Signature Hot, Honey BBQ and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.

Popeyes introduced its chicken sandwich in 2019 after nearly 50 years of serving fried chicken, chicken fingers, and fried shrimp. The sandwich was a sensation, and launched Popeyes firmly into the so-called “chicken sandwich wars” with rivals including Chick-fil-A.

Last month, for the first time, Popeyes overtook KFC as the nation’s No. 2 chicken chain, behind Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
LMPD seeking leads on vehicle involved in fatal hit and run
Coroner identifies man killed after being hit by car in St. Denis neighborhood

Latest News

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu
FORECAST: Cold temperatures this weekend with wet weather Sunday
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water, and in the...
Baby giraffe can’t get the angle quite right to drink water
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water before giving...
Baby giraffe can't get the angle quite right to drink water