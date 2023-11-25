Wildcats take Governor’s Cup for fifth straight year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL may be heading to an ACC Championship game next week, but for the fifth year in a row, the Governor’s Cup will call Lexington home after the Kentucky Wildcats upset No. 10 Louisville Cardinals 38-31 Saturday at L&N Stadium.

“It means a lot for many different reasons, we have expectations that we understand, and no one cares about the schedule you play,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said about beating the No. 10 team in the nation. “I was just happy for our team to finish like they did, they deserve it and have been grinding all year. We have had some ups and downs and have been far from perfect, but to finish off the regular season against our rivals, a top-ten team is important. I take no gratification in knocking them down but I just wanted to win this game because it is important to our fans and important to our team.”

The Cats never led until running back Ray Davis scored from 20 yards out on a pass from quarterback Devin Leary with 8:37 to play in the game. After the Cards tied it with a 21-yard connection from Jack Plummer to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Davis gave the Cats the lead right back with a 37-yard, game winning touchdown.

“I’m proud of the resilience this team showed and the willingness to pick themselves back up,” Stoops said. “We’ve played a grueling schedule. We found a way to win in a game that started slow. We played together as a team. Just really proud of this team.”

The Cards struck first when Jawhar Jordan punched in a touchdown from a yard out to cap an eight-minute, 14-play, 70-yard drive in the first quarter. Kentucky answered with a touchdown of its own when Leary found Dane Key for a nine-yard score in the second. Brock Travelstead put the Cards back on top before the half with a 46-yard touchdown.

Jordan extended the lead to 10 with his second one-yard score, this one capping off a nine-minute drive that spanned 15 plays and 75 yards to open the third quarter but UK answered back immediately in the form of a 100-yard kick return touchdown by Barion Brown.

Joey Gatewood hauled in a touchdown from Plummer to push the lead back to 10. Leary found Izayah Cummings 25 yards down field and the senior tight end from Male took off for 30 more yards. Leary found Davis for their first 20-yard touchdown connection on the next play to cut the lead back to a field goal.

Then the Cardinals had two costly fumbles.

Jordan coughed up the ball late in the third quarter that set up a game-tying Alex Raynor 46-yard field goal in the fourth. Then Plummer fumbled the ball away to set up the Davis go-ahead touchdown.

Both fumbles were recovered by Kentucky linebacker and Louisville native J.J. Weaver, who was named the Howard Schnellenberger MVP of the game for that performance.

“Couldn’t be more proud of J.J.,” Stoops said. “He and I had a good talk earlier in the week and I told him to walk around with his head high. He was feeling the pressure of not producing and was worried about the numbers. He’s done a lot and we’re proud of him regardless of what happens on the field. He’s a great person, player, and ambassador for this football team. I told him to hold his head high and finish strong and he did. I’m so proud of him.”

The Cards had a breath of life late when Leary made an ill-advised throw to avoid a sack from Ashton Gillotte, chucking the ball in the air to nobody in particular but finding Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee who hauled in the easy interception. That set up the Huggins-Bruce touchdown that gave UK just over two and a half minutes to work with.

The Cats only needed a minute and a half to take the lead back for good. Plummer had a chance to tie it with a Hail Mary as time expired, but it landed in the hands of UK defensive back Jordan Lovett to seal the win.

The loss is UofL’s second of the season, first at L&N Stadium and comes a week out of its biggest game of the season when the Cards head to Charlotte to take on Florida State for the ACC Championship.

“We are giving up way to many big plays on defense. Special teams need to more consistent. On offense, we can’t have two fumbles that really hurt us,” UofL head coach Jeff Brohm said. “So, if you do those things, you are not going to win. So, we didn’t deserve to win.”

The win improves Kentucky to 7-5 on the year, sending them into the bowl season on a high note to end what had been a turbulent regular season in which they started 5-0 before dropping five of their next six heading into Saturday’s win.

“Many of you have been covering us for many years so you know, like any team, we’re going to go through some ups and downs. I’m really proud of how this team finished the season. I think we’re the only team in the country that has played four straight teams ranked in the top 10. That’s a tough schedule,” Stoops said about his team. “This team found a way to pick themselves back up after last week and finish strong in a game that’s important for us. Important in terms of where we want to go for a bowl game. It’s important for our fans that we bring the Governor’s Cup home for the fifth straight season against a great Louisville team that I have a lot of respect for. I have tremendous respect for Jeff (Brohm) and what he’s managed to do in his first season.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.