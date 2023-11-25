Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Winter coat exchange held across Louisville and Southern Indiana

As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to have a winter jacket close by and luckily...
As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to have a winter jacket close by and luckily an organization is working to make sure everybody stays bundled up.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to have a winter jacket close by and luckily an organization is working to make sure everybody stays bundled up.

The 13th annual “Free Coat Exchange” happened today across 10 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana. It’s a yearly community out-reach program where anybody can drop off or pick up a winter coat free of charge.

They’re hoping to give away thousands of coats, but as one of the event organizers said, “it’s not a numbers game.”

“I was here at 8:30, a gentleman came down ‘Do you need a coat sir?’ Take it,” Ted Loebenberg said. “It’s not a numbers game. If we give one coat away, we’re happy. We made a difference for somebody.”

The coat exchange wrapped up around 1 p.m. Friday, but the organizers say the jackets that were not given away have been donated to local organizations.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Teenager killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say

Latest News

FORECAST: Cool weekend with showers likely by Sunday
The City of Carbondale is holding its 2nd Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday,...
Christmas Tree Lane open at Waterfront Park
Did the LMPD officer who pulled over the Rev. Kevin Cosby follow the department's policies and...
Woman hospitalized after stabbing Thursday night
Coroner identifies man killed after being hit by car in St. Denis neighborhood