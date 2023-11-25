Winter coat exchange held across Louisville and Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to have a winter jacket close by and luckily an organization is working to make sure everybody stays bundled up.

The 13th annual “Free Coat Exchange” happened today across 10 locations in Louisville and Southern Indiana. It’s a yearly community out-reach program where anybody can drop off or pick up a winter coat free of charge.

They’re hoping to give away thousands of coats, but as one of the event organizers said, “it’s not a numbers game.”

“I was here at 8:30, a gentleman came down ‘Do you need a coat sir?’ Take it,” Ted Loebenberg said. “It’s not a numbers game. If we give one coat away, we’re happy. We made a difference for somebody.”

The coat exchange wrapped up around 1 p.m. Friday, but the organizers say the jackets that were not given away have been donated to local organizations.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.