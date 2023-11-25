Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman hospitalized after stabbing Thursday night

Did the LMPD officer who pulled over the Rev. Kevin Cosby follow the department's policies and...
Did the LMPD officer who pulled over the Rev. Kevin Cosby follow the department's policies and procedures?(WAVE 3 News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on South Second Street Thursday night.

LMPD said a woman was stabbed in the stomach around 11:20 p.m. and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police said they have detained a person for questioning but do not yet know the person’s role in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Teenager killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say

Latest News

The City of Carbondale is holding its 2nd Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday,...
Christmas Tree Lane open at Waterfront Park
Coroner identifies man killed after being hit by car in St. Denis neighborhood
As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to have a winter jacket close by and luckily...
Winter coat exchange held across Louisville and Southern Indiana
Dawne Gee's stroke recovery, seven years later
7 years after suffering stroke on air, Dawne Gee reflects, offers advice to others