Woman hospitalized after stabbing Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on South Second Street Thursday night.

LMPD said a woman was stabbed in the stomach around 11:20 p.m. and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police said they have detained a person for questioning but do not yet know the person’s role in the incident.

