Woman hospitalized after stabbing Thursday night
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on South Second Street Thursday night.
LMPD said a woman was stabbed in the stomach around 11:20 p.m. and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.
Police said they have detained a person for questioning but do not yet know the person’s role in the incident.
