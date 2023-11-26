Contact Troubleshooters
Corydon lit up for the holidays

Corydon kicked off its holiday season Saturday with its Light Up Corydon event.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Corydon kicked off its holiday season Saturday.

They welcomed people home for the holidays and lit up their downtown. The town square is filled with trees decorated with all kinds of ornaments and lights and there was a big Christmas parade before they flipped the switch.

The nonprofit Main Street Corydon organized the event.

“It’s such a great feeling, just having our community all come together and help celebrate the Christmas season for Light Up Corydon,” Janelle Amy, Main Street Corydon’s executive director said. “It’s really a heartfelt celebration in our downtown.”

And there was even a bit of a Christmas miracle.

Last weekend, a real life Grinch stole Santa’s chair for the event, but just like in the Dr. Seuss story, the thief’s heart grew three sizes and they returned the chair in time for the celebration.

