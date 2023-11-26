Corydon lit up for the holidays

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - Corydon kicked off its holiday season Saturday.

They welcomed people home for the holidays and lit up their downtown. The town square is filled with trees decorated with all kinds of ornaments and lights and there was a big Christmas parade before they flipped the switch.

The nonprofit Main Street Corydon organized the event.

“It’s such a great feeling, just having our community all come together and help celebrate the Christmas season for Light Up Corydon,” Janelle Amy, Main Street Corydon’s executive director said. “It’s really a heartfelt celebration in our downtown.”

And there was even a bit of a Christmas miracle.

Last weekend, a real life Grinch stole Santa’s chair for the event, but just like in the Dr. Seuss story, the thief’s heart grew three sizes and they returned the chair in time for the celebration.

