FORECAST: Brisk and breezy start to the week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few flurries are possible tonight as showers fade
  • Cold temperatures are likely through midweek with below-normal highs
  • A more active pattern takes hold by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will gradually fade this evening.

As cold air rushes in behind the rain, it may catch up to some lingering moisture. This may spark a few brief flurries in isolated spots. Temperatures will be much colder, plunging into the 20s and 30s for lows.

Tomorrow will be a brisk and breezy day under partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be winter-like, only reaching the upper 30s to near 40° at best. With wind gusts up to 25 MPH, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s. Stay warm!

A mostly clear sky Monday night will allow temperatures to plummet into the teens and 20s by Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies as an even colder day unfolds for Tuesday. While sunshine will be plentiful, it won’t help to warm us up. Temperatures will cold and winter-like, only reaching the middle and upper 30s for afternoon highs.

