Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Windy, wet, and cool end to the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain arrives by late morning as temperatures only climb into the 40s
  • Cold start to the new work week with below-normal highs
  • Active weather returns late-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday will be a chilly, overcast and rainy day at times. Afternoon temperatures will only struggle to make it to the 50 degree mark for highs. Scattered showers and steady rain is likely, especially near midday. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out late.

As showers fade and exit Sunday night, cold air rushing in may catch up to some lingering moisture. This could spark a few brief flurries in isolated spots. Accumulation and impacts are not expected. Temperatures will plunge into the 20s and 30s for lows.

Monday will be a brisk and breezy day under partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be winter-like, only reaching the upper 30s to near 40° at best.

Stay warm! A mostly clear sky Monday night will allow temperatures to plummet into the teens and 20s by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023

Most Read

Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Unionized baristas at Sunergos walked out at 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday The walkout is...
Sunergos baristas stage walkout for Black Friday weekend
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Man in hospital after shooting in Downtown Louisville
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Nov. 26, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK Blog 11/24
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/22
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/21