FORECAST: Windy, wet, and cool end to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain arrives by late morning as temperatures only climb into the 40s

Cold start to the new work week with below-normal highs

Active weather returns late-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday will be a chilly, overcast and rainy day at times. Afternoon temperatures will only struggle to make it to the 50 degree mark for highs. Scattered showers and steady rain is likely, especially near midday. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out late.

As showers fade and exit Sunday night, cold air rushing in may catch up to some lingering moisture. This could spark a few brief flurries in isolated spots. Accumulation and impacts are not expected. Temperatures will plunge into the 20s and 30s for lows.

Monday will be a brisk and breezy day under partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be winter-like, only reaching the upper 30s to near 40° at best.

Stay warm! A mostly clear sky Monday night will allow temperatures to plummet into the teens and 20s by Tuesday morning.

