Kentucky woman battling cancer is searching for her stem cell match

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For Chase and Montana Nickell, their love story has been anything but ordinary.

“Fall of 2021, we had just got engaged, what, a few months prior? And I had a lymph node pop up,” Montana Nickell said.

It was then that Nickell had been diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a life-threatening blood cancer that would quickly turn the Nickell’s lives upside down.

“Lots of different types of chemo. I have been cleared and re-diagnosed four different times now. A stem cell transplant with my own bone marrow... Thought that that would be it and I was just cleared from that point,” she said. “Earlier this year, just over the summer, [I] had my most recent scan and it came back.”

Nickell’s recent diagnosis led her to partner with Be The Match to host a testing event in Mt. Sterling.

Through a simple cheek swab that is sent off to the organization, you can see if you are a genetic match to Nickell.

“We are going to be having an event at Josh Davis Real Estate on the 8th of December and hopefully find a donor for my next stem cell transplant,” Nickell said.

Nickell found her perfect match in life, her husband, who has been by her side through all of this.

Now, she needs to find her next match to potentially save her life.

“Knowing that we are able to have something like this and get the word out and find a match that way is just huge for us. We can’t thank everybody enough,” Nickell added.

Once a match is found and they agree to be a stem cell donor, the procedure is a lot like giving blood.

The stem cells are separated from the blood and then given to Nickell.

If you are unable to attend the event but are interested in being tested as a match for Nickell, you can click here or text “swab4montana” to 61474.

If you are not a match with Nickell, you still have the opportunity to be matched with someone else who is in need of a life-saving stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

