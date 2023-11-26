KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has ended their search for a man they consider to be armed and potentially dangerous.

According to a Facebook post, police were looking for 31-year-old Charles Martin of Madison, wanted for criminal recklessness with a vehicle and a firearm.

Sunday afternoon, police said Martin was taken into custody in Trimble County, Kentucky with the help of Kentucky State Police.

