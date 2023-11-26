Locals flock to Nulu for Small Business Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customers flocked to small businesses across Louisville to get the kind of hand-made goods you won’t find in the big box stores, while also putting money back into the local economy.

Businesses in Nulu say they saw an influx of customers today and talked about how important it is to their bottom line.

Support that these local small businesses say they’d be nothing without.

Dozens of people roamed the sidewalks in Nulu over the weekend to take part in Small Business Saturday.

It’s a day to highlight what local businesses have to offer and a way to kick-off the holiday season.

“It helps us get into the spirit, like to get ready for the holiday season, it’s a good kick-off,” said Clare Grady. “It’s nice to see a ton of people out and get in the mood and get a bunch of trinkets and stuff.”

Sisters Maeve and Clare Grady say they make sure to shop local every year and enjoy the process of shopping in person instead of the online trend.

“It’s nice to kind of see local artisans and get products where you can trace where they came from and hear the story behind it. It feels more special to have those in your collection too,” Maeve Grady shared. “So I think it’s easier to give something to someone else that you’d want to get yourself.”

That plays true with stores like Revelry, who shares the works of local artists in their store to showcase what the Louisville art scene has to offer.

“Well it’s a sense of community, that’s what it comes down to. I mean any kind of small business, anything that we have to support, it has to be within it’s own town and I think Louisville is a great city for that because it’s amassed with a lot of local business,” Revelry’s Jacob Grant explained.

This includes businesses a lot of folks may not have heard of like Louabull. It’s queer centered store that appeals to novelty and tourists items.

The opportunity gives them a chance to possibly change the perspective of those who walk through their doors.

“It’s huge, yeah, especially with like building a community and things like that. Especially with queer stores, it’s huge,” Louabull’s Grayson Riddle said.

Support that ultimately allows those who share the streets with you a chance to make a living doing something they love and bonding the community together.

“But altogether you’re supporting small businesses, you’re supporting local artists and there’s nothing more important than that,” Grant said.

Those stores in Nulu as well as the countless others across Louisville say they will continue to have sales and deals through the holiday season and say they hope to continue to see new faces.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.