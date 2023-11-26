Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86

Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at Gramuan's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles Saturday, May 30, 2009.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Marty Krofft who with his brother Sid produced such 1970s Saturday morning classics as “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost” has died at the age of 86, a family representative confirmed to several sources.

Variety reports Krofft died in Los Angeles Saturday of kidney failure.

Sid and Marty Krofft got their start in children’s television with “H.R. Pufnstuf” in 1969, about a young boy who lives in a magical land with a dragon for a friend. It and shows that followed were filled with the Kroffts’ trademark vivid colors and human-sized puppet costumes with large heads, leading some to wonder if the Kroffts had been inspired by drug use -- a claim the Krofft brothers denied.

Other hits for the duo included “Land of the Lost” about a family who becomes trapped in a land filled with dinosaurs, “Lidsville” which took place in a world filled with hat people, and “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters” about a sea monster who wanted to be friendly instead of scary, against his family’s wishes.

Krofft is survived by his 94-year-old brother Sid, another brother, three daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Unionized baristas at Sunergos walked out at 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday The walkout is...
Sunergos baristas stage walkout for Black Friday weekend
Dawne Gee's stroke recovery, seven years later
7 years after suffering stroke on air, Dawne Gee reflects, offers advice to others

Latest News

Corydon kicked off its holiday season Saturday with its Light Up Corydon event.
Corydon lit up for the holidays
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Derek Chauvin’s family has received no updates after prison stabbing, attorney says
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) is celebrating the west side of town for...
LIBA celebrates West Louisville businesses