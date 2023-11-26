One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.

LMPD was responding to a call of a single-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday on the east bound on-ramp to I-64 from I-65 north bound when a second vehicle lost control near the scene of the accident and collided with the concrete wall near the first vehicle.

LMPD spokesperson said the first collision happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and struck the concrete wall and that the second accident happened while the officers were responding to the first scene. The driver of the first accident received no injuries and was able to exit the vehicle on his own.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries. The passenger was treated for injuries deemed minor and non-life-threatening, but the driver died due to his injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation and no other vehicles were involved in the separate incidents.

