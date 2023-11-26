Police searching for armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they consider to be armed and potentially dangerous.

According to a Facebook post, police are looking for 31-year-old Charles Martin of Madison, wanted for criminal recklessness with a vehicle and a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said Martin was last seen near North County Road 500 West and West County Road 400 North.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County dispatch at (812) 265-2648.

