Schnitzelburg gets lit for the holidays

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Schnitzelburg neighborhood marked the beginning of the holidays with its own light up event.

A bunch of businesses in the area put up festive decorations and had special seasonal food and drink specials as part of Saturday’s “Schnitzelburg Gets Lit” event.

The inside of Merryweather Bar was full of tinsel and ornaments and it wasn’t just about the decorations. They were also collecting jackets to keep people warm this winter.

Hauck’s Corner, Monnik and The Bean also took part.

