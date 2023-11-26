Contact Troubleshooters
Tom Allen out as IU football coach

Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college...
Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The university announced Sunday that they are parting ways with the coach. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana University is parting ways with head football coach Tom Allen, eating a chunk of his salary in the process.

The school says that figure is a $15.5 million buyout, paid in two $7.75 million installments through the department of athletics donor funds.

“After continued evaluation of our entire football program, I have determined that we have lost momentum and that a change in leadership is necessary at this time,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “I want to thank Tom for all the contributions he has made to IU in his seven years leading our program. His passion, character and class made a positive impact on our student-athletes. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

In seven seasons with the Hoosiers, Allen posted a 33-49 record, with the team only posting winning seasons in 2019 and 2020. Allen led Indiana to a 18-43 record against Big Ten opponents. His final season as the head coach ended with a loss Saturday to Purdue and a 3-9 (1-8) record.

IU said a national search for the next head coach “will begin immediately.”

