Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Unionized baristas at Sunergos walked out at 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday The walkout is...
Sunergos baristas stage walkout for Black Friday weekend
Man in hospital after shooting in Downtown Louisville
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January
Dawne Gee's stroke recovery, seven years later
7 years after suffering stroke on air, Dawne Gee reflects, offers advice to others

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Dozens of people roamed the sidewalks in Nulu over the weekend to take part in Small Business...
Locals flock to Nulu for Small Business Saturday
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
The inside of Merryweather Bar was full of tinsel and ornaments and it wasn’t just about the...
Schnitzelburg gets lit for the holidays