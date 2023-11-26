Contact Troubleshooters
Zoneton Fire District prepares firetruck for Santa

Starting Thursday, Santa Claus will take his new ride throughout the Zoneton community.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For 26 years, the Zoneton Fire District has decorated one of their firetrucks to spread Christmas cheer during the holiday. Zoneton was one of the first fire departments to bring Santa to neighborhoods on a decorated fire truck.

“Every year, we have a wonderful time around the holidays. We get to visit neighborhoods and see so many smiling faces,” Zoneton Fire District Spokesman Rich Carlson said.

Starting Thursday, Santa Claus will take his new ride throughout the Zoneton community. This community outreach program continues growing, so the district added more days to spread holiday cheer.

Santa will be cruising around in his firetruck for a total of fourteen days this year. Weather permitting, Santa and a crew of elves on the truck will spend about three hours visiting neighborhoods beginning around 6:00 p.m. on each of those nights.

“People are just out there waving at us,” Carlson said. “We just bring a lot of joy into people’s lives and that’s a good thing for us. Unfortunately, sometimes we are there for bad things. This is a chance to be there for a happy time.”

The big reveal event on Wednesday will start around 6:30 p.m. Santa will arrive on the truck and be available for photos with the kids.

“It’s probably the happiest time of year for us,” Carlson said. “This really gives us a good warm positive feeling. We also get a lot of social media feedback from our community saying ‘We love you guys’ and all that. It really has a good way of energizing us and building us up. Knowing that people appreciate everything we do, not just the Santa truck but being there in case something bad happens, it’s good to be appreciated and it means a lot to us.”

To find out when and where you can find Santa and his firetruck, click or tap here.

