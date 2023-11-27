Contact Troubleshooters
American Legion post hosts suicide prevention seminar

American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown is holding an event to support veterans.
American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown is holding an event to support veterans.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown is holding an event to support veterans.

They will host a suicide prevention seminar next week, part of the Legion’s “Be the One” campaign to encourage people to act when they believe veterans might hurt themselves.

VA professionals have a training session to reduce stigmas about asking for help and providing information on where to get that help.

The seminar will be at Post 113 on Tuesday, Dec. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m.

