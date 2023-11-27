American Legion post hosts suicide prevention seminar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown is holding an event to support veterans.

They will host a suicide prevention seminar next week, part of the Legion’s “Be the One” campaign to encourage people to act when they believe veterans might hurt themselves.

VA professionals have a training session to reduce stigmas about asking for help and providing information on where to get that help.

The seminar will be at Post 113 on Tuesday, Dec. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m.

