American Legion post hosts suicide prevention seminar
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown is holding an event to support veterans.
They will host a suicide prevention seminar next week, part of the Legion’s “Be the One” campaign to encourage people to act when they believe veterans might hurt themselves.
VA professionals have a training session to reduce stigmas about asking for help and providing information on where to get that help.
The seminar will be at Post 113 on Tuesday, Dec. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m.
