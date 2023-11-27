Contact Troubleshooters
Christmas Gift and Décor Show coming to Kentucky Expo Center

christmas lights generic
christmas lights generic(WILX)
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the biggest Christmas shows in the country is coming to Kentucky.

The 35th Annual Christmas Gift and Décor Show will be at the Kentucky Expo Center starting Friday, Dec. 8.

It’s the largest, free admission Christmas show in the nation.

This year’s display will have more than 600 booths from over 30 states. It will run through the following Sunday.

