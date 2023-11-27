Contact Troubleshooters
Florida man arrested for assault in Laurel County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One man from Florida has been arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault after reportedly striking another man in the face, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office arrested Roger Parker, 29, of Tavares, Florida, at approximately 6:37 p.m. last Thursday, investigators said.

Deputies were reportedly dispatched to an assault in progress off Sherman Lane, nearly a mile south of London. Deputies learned that is where Parker had reportedly struck the other person.

Parker was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center, police said.

