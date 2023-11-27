Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Chilly start to the week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds roll out by the afternoon; breezy at times
  • Warmer to end the week
  • Rain showers possible Friday through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds steadily clear throughout the day. It will be chilly today despite the afternoon sunshine; highs max out in the mid to upper 30s late today. Wind gusts near 20 MPH will keep wind chills in the 20s and low 30s for most of the day. Bundle up! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

Abundant sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast. The sun will not do much to warm us up tomorrow. Highs top out into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Mostly clear skies remain Tuesday night. Lows once again reach the low 20s by Wednesday morning.

Warmer air takes over to end the week, with highs returning to the 50s. Rain chances ramp up Friday and again Sunday as multiple systems push through the region. Stay close to the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

