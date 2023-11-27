FORECAST: Coldest air of the week over the next couple mornings

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lows in the teens and 20s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings

Warmer air arrives Wednesday afternoon

Rain arrives late Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear overnight, allowing temperatures to plunge into the 20s and teens by early Tuesday morning. Wind speeds will stay elevated overnight, so expect wind chills in the teens for all areas as you wake up on Tuesday.

Tuesday is mainly sunny, but it won’t be enough to overcome the cold air aloft. That means highs will only get into the 30s and stop there. You’ll need your heavy coat all day!

With slightly lower wind speeds than the night prior, temperatures will likely be a degree or two colder Tuesday night compared to Monday night. This makes Wednesday morning the coldest of the week with widespread teens and 20s for lows.

Wednesday is a much warmer day with highs in the 50s thanks to a strong southwesterly wind bringing in the warmth. Winds will gust up to 30 MPH under a sunny sky.

After a dry Thursday with increased cloud cover and highs in the upper 50s, the rain arrives late Thursday night with an area of low pressure. This soaking, substantial rain will last through early Friday, providing a few spots in WAVE Country the chance of seeing rainfall totals near one inch.

Drier weather is with us on Saturday before a weaker and more distant low pressure passes southeast of our area, providing a smaller shower chance on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.