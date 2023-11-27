I-65 ramp closure starts Monday
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers will have to keep an eye out for a significant lane closure in Bullitt County starting Monday, Nov. 27.
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be closed. Drivers will be diverted to a detour on exit 102 Radcliff to Kentucky 313. From there, you head west on Kentucky 343 and then get back on Kentucky 313 to I-65 north.
The exit will remain closed until Wednesday, Dec. 27.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.