Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jefferson County Public Schools installing AEDs at every school in the district

AEDs are being installed at all schools across JCPS.
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools have started the process of installing 337 AEDs across the district.

At least one of them will be in each school, as well as additional office buildings and other JCPS properties.

The AEDs, or Automatic External Defibrillators, can be used to help someone in cardiac arrest. They come with a $552,000 price tag and the goal of providing potentially life-saving devices everywhere for students, faculty, or staff.

The AEDs are intuitive and walk users through most steps, but they still require some training. Installations began earlier in November and the first of the training sessions was on Monday. Faculty and staff learned CPR first and foremost, and secondarily how to use the AED in the event of a cardiac arrest.

“The AEDs are the same at all locations [in the district],” JCPS Administrator of Operations Tyler Shearon said. “And the locations at all the schools where they are set up are very similar. If you’re trained at school A, but you’re at school Z when an event occurs, you know you can find an AED in the main lobby area.”

While it’s important to have AEDs in schools, it’s far more likely those being trained will use what they’ve learned in their own day-to-day life.

The final AED installations should be complete by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday

Latest News

Picture of a dog in the park
Louisville vet clinic speaks on keeping your dog safe as mysterious respiratory illness spreads
Norton social worker gives advice for handling holiday grief and stress
Dare to Care warehouse
A look behind Dare to Care’s massive effort to fight food insecurity in Louisville
Emily Hughes suffered from epilepsy before a surgery that removed part of her brain.
Epilepsy Awareness Month: Louisville nurse shares story of overcoming severe seizures to pursue dream career