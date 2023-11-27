Jefferson County Public Schools installing AEDs at every school in the district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools have started the process of installing 337 AEDs across the district.

At least one of them will be in each school, as well as additional office buildings and other JCPS properties.

The AEDs, or Automatic External Defibrillators, can be used to help someone in cardiac arrest. They come with a $552,000 price tag and the goal of providing potentially life-saving devices everywhere for students, faculty, or staff.

The AEDs are intuitive and walk users through most steps, but they still require some training. Installations began earlier in November and the first of the training sessions was on Monday. Faculty and staff learned CPR first and foremost, and secondarily how to use the AED in the event of a cardiac arrest.

“The AEDs are the same at all locations [in the district],” JCPS Administrator of Operations Tyler Shearon said. “And the locations at all the schools where they are set up are very similar. If you’re trained at school A, but you’re at school Z when an event occurs, you know you can find an AED in the main lobby area.”

While it’s important to have AEDs in schools, it’s far more likely those being trained will use what they’ve learned in their own day-to-day life.

The final AED installations should be complete by the end of 2024.

