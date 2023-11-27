Contact Troubleshooters
KHS, LMAS participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ event for the holidays

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services will have a reduced-fee adoption event from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 17.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” at 10 shelters throughout Kentucky.

The nonprofit is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less for pets.

Visit the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services’ websites for information on how these two shelters are participating in the adoption event.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

