KHS, LMAS participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ event for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services will have a reduced-fee adoption event from Friday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 17.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” at 10 shelters throughout Kentucky.

The nonprofit is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less for pets.

Visit the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services’ websites for information on how these two shelters are participating in the adoption event.

