LFD crews called to structure fire on Eastern Parkway

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are currently working at the border between the Deer Park and Tyler Park neighborhoods.

MetroSafe said a call about a structure fire in the 1800 block of Eastern Parkway came in on Monday at 5:36 a.m.

Drivers out in this area can expect delays right now.

There’s currently no word on if anyone was hurt.

