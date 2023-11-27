LFD: No one hurt in house fire on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were no injuries after a house near the border of the Deer Park and Tyler Park neighborhoods caught on fire early Monday morning.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 1800 block of Eastern Parkway at 5:37 a.m. Firefighters got there within three minutes and saw smoke coming from the roof.

Everyone inside safely made it out and firefighters made their way through the back of the home.

It took 35 firefighters and about 45 minutes to gain control of the fire, according to an LFD release.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

