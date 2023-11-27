Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LFD: No one hurt in house fire on Eastern Parkway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were no injuries after a house near the border of the Deer Park and Tyler Park neighborhoods caught on fire early Monday morning.

Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 1800 block of Eastern Parkway at 5:37 a.m. Firefighters got there within three minutes and saw smoke coming from the roof.

Everyone inside safely made it out and firefighters made their way through the back of the home.

It took 35 firefighters and about 45 minutes to gain control of the fire, according to an LFD release.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

The City of Jeffersontown held their annual Light-up Jeffersontown event to highlight the...
Light-up Jeffersontown kicks off the holiday season for the community
Fourth Street Live has turned Pizza Bar into a holiday pop up bar called Tinsel Tavern.
Tinsel Tavern opens on Fourth Street Live
Tre White hit a three with 21 seconds left to complete the Cards' 8-0 comeback run and force...
Louisville rallies past New Mexico State in overtime
UofL head coach Dani Busboom said it's "definitely disappointing" to miss out on a top four...
Louisville, Kentucky draw No. 2 seeds in NCAA Volleyball Tournament