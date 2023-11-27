Light-up Jeffersontown kicks off the holiday season for the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Jeffersontown hosted their annual Light Up Jeffersontown today to signal the start of the holiday season.

The event included singing, the lighting of the tree and even a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Even though it was not the ideal weather day for this event, people still showed up to celebrate.

It’s now what some call the most wonderful time of the year, and on Sunday in Jeffersontown, they kicked off the season with the lighting of their Christmas tree.

”Well it just says that people are ready for the spirit of Christmas and Jeffersontown is a very small clan city and we kind of all stick together out here,” said Jeffersontown Mayor Carol Pike.

Despite the rain and the high winds, Mayor Pike said the J-Town community showed their true spirit and excitement to celebrate the season of giving.

”We had quite the crowd and people love the horse back riding and the carriage rides, the hot chocolate, just to put you in the mood to enjoy Christmas in downtown Jeffersontown,” Mayor Pike said.

Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nick himself even made an appearance to talk to the boys and girls on the nice list to ask them what they want for Christmas

It was an experience that no weather could have put a damper on.

“I think all the kids know that it’s a little bit bigger than just some bad weather and that Santa Claus only comes once a year and he’s here in a good spirit and we’re excited for this,” Santa Claus shared. “And I think they’re a little more excited.”

The day also stood as a reminder to the people of J-Town and beyond that the community is always ready and willing to help those in need.

“If there is something that we can do to help your family in any way, we’re here for you,” Mayor Pike explained. “We have the DARE program that we can help with your family, we have toys that we can help with your family and all you have to do is call if you’re in need. That’s what Christmas is about.”

For those who are in need and would like help for the holidays outside of Santa’s generosity, Mayor Pike says to reach out to her office or your council person.

