LMPD investigating after car crashes into Planet Fitness on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a car crashed into the Planet Fitness location on Bardstown Road.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported crash in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Monday around 10:50 a.m. They said a man drove a car into the side of the building.

The Louisville Fire Department was then called to check the building.

It’s currently not known why the crash happened as the LMPD Fifth Division continues to investigate.

