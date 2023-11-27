Logan Street Market hosts Cheers to Gifting Hostess Holiday Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Logan Street Market had all kinds of year-end gifts on sale Sunday.

They hosted what they call the Cheers to Gifting Hostess Holiday Market and it was like stepping into Santa’s workshop with penguins, polar bears and stars everywhere.

Vendors were there with everything from festive decorations, handcrafted cocktail ingredients and unique silverware.

“As a local, small artist business, most importantly, it’s truly radical to connect with the community,” Sunshine of Give Me Hugs Dude, who sales healing crystals, said. “The money is cool, of course, but it’s more about making that everlasting connection with people.”

The market’s retail shops are open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

