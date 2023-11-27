Louisville, Kentucky draw No. 2 seeds in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The NCAA volleyball regular season has come to a close and there was no doubt that both the UofL and UK teams would make it to the big dance, the only question would be who they’d play.

The bracket was revealed Sunday evening and both the Cards and Cats found themselves as No. 2 seeds in the tournament field.

The Cards get Wright State in the opening round with the top seed in their bracket being ACC foe Pitt. The Wildcats get Wofford in the first round and have Nebraska, the top ranked team in the country, as their No. 1 seed. Western Kentucky University also earned a spot in the tournament as a 6 seed and will play Coastal Carolina.

“Definitely disappointing when you’re so close to getting a top four seed,” UofL head coach Dani Busboom said about their draw. “We just know how amazing it was the last two years hosting the regionals. Pitt deserved it as well and it will be fun to have the opportunity to play them again. We have some really great matchups. Very excited about our draw because it has a lot of great teams.”

“I’m super excited for the teams we get to play, but we’re focusing on one game a time,” outside hitter Charitie Luper added. “So we’re focusing on Wright State first. Once we beat them, we will focus on the next team.”

The tournament begins Nov. 30 with UofL and UK hosting the first two rounds of their respective draws.

