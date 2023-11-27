Louisville rallies past New Mexico State in overtime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With 1:18 left in regulation, the UofL men’s basketball team trailed New Mexico State by eight points. With 21 seconds left to play, Tre White buried a three to send the game to overtime.

From there, the Cards scored 15 points from the free-throw line to come away with a 90-84 win Sunday afternoon.

“I’m proud of our guys,” head coach Kenny Payne said. “I’m proud of how they finished at the free-throw line late in the game. I’m proud of the fact that we won the game by being aggressive around the rim.”

UofL shot 36-49 from the line, the most for since Nov. 8, 2018 against Nicholls and drew 40 fouls, the most by an opponent in program history.

Skyy Clark had a career-high 29 points, including 15-16 from the stripe. That’s the most free throw makes since Samardo Samuels hit 16 against Notre Dame in 2010 and the most attempts since Russ Smith against Rutgers in 2014.

“That was something Kenny Payne harped on when we were scouting them and before the game,” Clark said. “We knew that they were a very foul-prone team and that if we could drive and go strong, we were going to get a lot of calls.”

Clark was one of three Cardinals to finish in double figures, with his backcourt mate White finishing with 22 and senior JJ Traynor had a career-high 20 points and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double.

It was a slow start for UofL, going 0-7 from downtown and trailing by as much as 10 in the first half but managed to slice that deficit to two at the half thanks to a Traynor dunk with seven seconds left off a Ty-Laur Johnson assist.

Johnson also finished in double figures with 10 points and had six assists as well.

Clark hit a three to put UofL up at the beginning of the second half, but it was all New Mexico State from there before the run to force overtime.

“I think it just shows our resilience and our fight,” Traynor said. “Last year, we wouldn’t stay together during times like this, and we would break and not make that play to win that game. This year, I feel like we make those plays. We have to continue to make those plays and stay together as best as we can because we have talent. We just have to be together. When we’re together, we’re really good.”

Traynor converted a three-point play to cut the lead to 73-70 before White hit the game-tying three to complete the 8-0 comeback run.

“I was trying to create a play for one of the guys, but they took those away and gave me an open 3,” White said. “I walked into the shot, held it and it went in.”

NMSU’s Kaosi Ezeagu had a chance to win it at the line with 1.5 seconds left, but missed both to send it to OT.

The Cards are back at the Yum! Center on Wednesday, playing host to crosstown foe Bellarmine. That game tips at 8 p.m.

