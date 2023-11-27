Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville vet clinic speaks on keeping your dog safe as mysterious respiratory illness spreads

Picture of a dog in the park
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As we get back to our normal routines after the holidays, you may have recently boarded your dog at a kennel while you were traveling. There is a mysterious dog illness that can be lethal and is being seen in a growing number of states, including Indiana. Veterinarians are struggling with how to treat it, and they are advising dog owners to pay attention to the symptoms.

According to NBC News, vets are scrambling to better understand the possible “bacterium pathogen.” The suspected, newly discovered, bacterium can quickly progress to pneumonia and severe respiratory distress, but it’s a second infection that’s more often fatal.

With no definitive count on the number of dogs infected, a growing number of cases are being reported officially or anecdotally across the country. It’s feared the bacteria is spread where dogs congregate like kennels, doggy day-care facilities or dog parks.

According to Springhurst Animal Hospital in Louisville, pet owners should watch for symptoms like coughing, sneezing, nasal and/or eye discharge, loss of appetite and lethargy. If your dog exhibits any of these signs, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Minimize contact with large groups of unknown dogs, as increased exposure raises the risk of encountering infectious agents. Additionally, steer clear of visibly sick dogs by observing signs such as coughing, runny nose, or runny eyes. Pet owners should avoid having their dog use communal water bowls.

Experts say the best way to protect your pup is to make sure they’re up to date on vaccines, particularly for respiratory illnesses, and to limit exposure with other dogs for now.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

LMPD investigating after car crashes into Planet Fitness on Bardstown Road
TARC is looking for students to help add some flare to their buses in the 24th annual...
TARC looking for students to enter in 24th annual Design-a-Bus contest
LFD: No one hurt in house fire on Eastern Parkway
It took 35 firefighters and about 45 minutes to gain control of the fire.
LFD: No one hurt in house fire on Eastern Parkway