Louisville vet clinic speaks on keeping your dog safe as mysterious respiratory illness spreads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As we get back to our normal routines after the holidays, you may have recently boarded your dog at a kennel while you were traveling. There is a mysterious dog illness that can be lethal and is being seen in a growing number of states, including Indiana. Veterinarians are struggling with how to treat it, and they are advising dog owners to pay attention to the symptoms.

According to NBC News, vets are scrambling to better understand the possible “bacterium pathogen.” The suspected, newly discovered, bacterium can quickly progress to pneumonia and severe respiratory distress, but it’s a second infection that’s more often fatal.

With no definitive count on the number of dogs infected, a growing number of cases are being reported officially or anecdotally across the country. It’s feared the bacteria is spread where dogs congregate like kennels, doggy day-care facilities or dog parks.

According to Springhurst Animal Hospital in Louisville, pet owners should watch for symptoms like coughing, sneezing, nasal and/or eye discharge, loss of appetite and lethargy. If your dog exhibits any of these signs, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Minimize contact with large groups of unknown dogs, as increased exposure raises the risk of encountering infectious agents. Additionally, steer clear of visibly sick dogs by observing signs such as coughing, runny nose, or runny eyes. Pet owners should avoid having their dog use communal water bowls.

Experts say the best way to protect your pup is to make sure they’re up to date on vaccines, particularly for respiratory illnesses, and to limit exposure with other dogs for now.

