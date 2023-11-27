Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with mother’s murder appears in court

Gavin Perkins
By Samantha Murray and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with killing his mother back in 2018 appeared in court Monday morning.

This is the third time Gavin Perkins has stood trial for the murder of 69-year-old Ruth Perkins. Perkins has repeatedly been found unfit to stand trial.

He was re-indicted in the murder case over the summer after the WAVE Troubleshooters revealed he could soon be released from a state mental health facility.

Now, it’s up to the judge to rule if Perkins is competent to stand trial.

In court, he handed a letter over to the judge, expressing some sort of grievance.

Attorneys on both sides discussed a future competency hearing for Perkins involving a professional evaluation.

That hearing is set for Jan. 30.

