Neighbors rescue autistic boy from a busy street after he’s reported missing

Community members in Vancouver helped reunite a boy with his family when they spotted a child wandering in a busy street on Thursday. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By Soyoung Kim, FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Community members in a Washington city helped reunite a boy with his family when they spotted a child wandering in a busy street.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, a Clark County deputy responded to an area in the Pacific Community Park part of Vancouver. Several people had called 911 to report a boy who looked to be about 10 or 11 years old had been darting between cars on 172nd Avenue.

KPTV reports that the street is densely populated, and the traffic was heavy that afternoon.

Another caller reported they were able to get the boy to the park and that he was sitting in a car to stay warm.

When the deputy arrived, four of the people there told the deputy that the boy was non-verbal and appeared to be autistic.

Deputies and dispatch searched for records to help identify the boy while the people on the scene began reaching out to anyone who might know who he was.

At about that time, the boy’s father called 911 to report his child missing. The child was returned home safely, and deputies said they later learned that the family had recently moved to the area and were still setting up their home when the boy wandered off.

People who live in the area said they weren’t surprised to hear that the community stepped up to help keep the boy safe.

“It’s a very safe, family-friendly area,” neighbor Kristie said. “I think there’s a lot more good people out there than there are people who aren’t good.”

Sean, who also lives in the neighborhood, said he often goes to a nearby dog park.

“Definitely everybody’s pretty friendly here,” Sean said. “I would do that if I found a boy around here, yes, I would trust other people to do the same thing.”

