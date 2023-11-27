Contact Troubleshooters
New crime dashboard will report ‘real-time gun violence’ to expand transparency in Louisville

(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will hold a press conference Tuesday, introducing a real-time, comprehensive reporting tool that will expand information transparency on the city’s crime statistics.

“Louisville Metro Gun Violence Dashboard” is a yearlong collaborative project between the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and the Louisville Metro Police Department that will be funded with a $100,000 grant from the national Everytown for Safety Support Fund.

According to a media release, the dashboard will give “anonymized information on victims of gun violence, and trend reports and provide an array of measurements, including, for example, what is shown as the likeliest or most common times and/or days for violence in various locations.”

Louisville Metro Gun Violence Dashboard uses data from Mark 43, LMPD’s record management system, and will show a variety of reporting elements like maps and trends on where shots are fired, and where homicides and non-fatal shootings happen, the release said.

Information on neighborhood and block reports, and historical, comparative, and detailed data starting from the year 2010 can also be accessed.

A media release said the dashboard aims to create more collaborative work opportunities with and within the Louisville community.

The dashboard will go live on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. and can be accessed from the front page of OSHN’s Louisvilleky.gov website and on LMPD’s site.

