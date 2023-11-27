Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment

Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment
By WKYT News Staff and Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know what caused a train to derail in Rockcastle County.

Officials say a failed wheel bearing on one of the cars caused the derailment in Livingston last Wednesday.

People in the area were concerned about sulfur leaking into waterways.

The train company says as of Friday, all 16 railcars have been removed from the incident site.

Crews also successfully removed all of the released product and approximately 2,500 tons of impacted soil and replaced it with clean material.

According to CSX’s latest update service was expected to be restored by noon Sunday after crews repaired the tracks.

CSX is still offering support to those affected. If you need help you can call 1-800-805-9840.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there have been 13 other train derailments in Kentucky in 2023. Seven of them involved CSX trains.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Picture of a dog in the park
Louisville vet clinic speaks on keeping your dog safe as mysterious respiratory illness spreads
A cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Coldest air of the week over the next couple mornings
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/27
Latest look at the trends into early December
SnowTALK! Blog 11/27
LMPD investigating after car crashes into Planet Fitness on Bardstown Road