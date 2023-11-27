Pets can get a picture with Santa Claus at Feeders Pet Supply

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa Claus is visiting Feeders Pet Supply locations in Louisville over the weekend for “Picture Your Pet with Santa.”

The holiday tradition continues helps animal shelters in WAVE Country on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

While dogs are the most common pets to show up, all species are welcome.

Dogs should be on leashes and cats and other small pets should be in carriers. Santa will come outside if you decide to bring your horse.

100% of the proceeds go to animal rescue organizations including Kentucky Humane Society (KHS), The Arrow Fund and Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS), according to a release.

Click here for a list of all participating stores.

