Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Schimpff’s Confectionery, Hadley Pottery look to cash in on Cyber Monday

For Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville and Hadley Pottery in Butchertown, Cyber Monday is an important way to reach new customers.
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cyber Monday is more than just a day for discounts and online shopping.

At Schimpff’s Confectionery in Jeffersonville, the 19th century business was attracting 21st century customers with a Cyber Monday surge in sales.

“You just stay busy. It’s time to go before you even realize you’re still here,” manager Myrthel Cain said. “I’ve got some going to California, everywhere.”

Customers were lining up to buy Schimpff’s candy in Jeffersonville 134 years before anyone heard the name Cyber Monday.

Owner Warren Schimpff said the family-owned business will rely on a new generation of relatives to build their online presence.

“We call him cousin Steve, and he’s going to get us to the 21st century a little bit more,” Schimpff said. “But we hope to maintain the personal relationships with our customers that come in the door.”

Across the river, Hadley Pottery has occupied the same 19th century building in Butchertown for 81 years.

Cyber Monday is also an opportunity to reach new customers.

“So important,” Hadley Pottery sales manager Sarah Baker said. “Historically, Mary Alice Hadley was a very savvy businesswoman decades ago, and she had wholesale accounts all over the country. Now we have an opportunity to sell direct to consumers. We’ve really been upping our marketing on social media, trying to connect with the newer generations to start a new tradition with Hadley.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday

Latest News

For Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville and Hadley Pottery in Butchertown, Cyber Monday...
Schimpff’s Confectionery, Hadley Pottery look to cash in on Cyber Monday
AEDs are being installed at all schools across JCPS.
Jefferson County Public Schools installing AEDs at every school in the district
Stacey Tomes
Woman previously arrested for stealing ambulance now facing assault charges
Picture of a dog in the park
Louisville vet clinic speaks on keeping your dog safe as mysterious respiratory illness spreads