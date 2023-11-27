Schimpff’s Confectionery, Hadley Pottery look to cash in on Cyber Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cyber Monday is more than just a day for discounts and online shopping.

At Schimpff’s Confectionery in Jeffersonville, the 19th century business was attracting 21st century customers with a Cyber Monday surge in sales.

“You just stay busy. It’s time to go before you even realize you’re still here,” manager Myrthel Cain said. “I’ve got some going to California, everywhere.”

Customers were lining up to buy Schimpff’s candy in Jeffersonville 134 years before anyone heard the name Cyber Monday.

Owner Warren Schimpff said the family-owned business will rely on a new generation of relatives to build their online presence.

“We call him cousin Steve, and he’s going to get us to the 21st century a little bit more,” Schimpff said. “But we hope to maintain the personal relationships with our customers that come in the door.”

Across the river, Hadley Pottery has occupied the same 19th century building in Butchertown for 81 years.

Cyber Monday is also an opportunity to reach new customers.

“So important,” Hadley Pottery sales manager Sarah Baker said. “Historically, Mary Alice Hadley was a very savvy businesswoman decades ago, and she had wholesale accounts all over the country. Now we have an opportunity to sell direct to consumers. We’ve really been upping our marketing on social media, trying to connect with the newer generations to start a new tradition with Hadley.”

