Sunergos Coffee employees vote to extend strike indefinitely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Unionized employees at Sunergos Coffee are extending their strike indefinitely.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) made the announcement on their Instagram page Monday morning.

The statement read:

“We had really hoped to back behind counters this morning - but last night we voted to extend our strike indefinitely! Throughout the weekend the company engaged in unlawful conduct that violates our rights to organize! We’ll be striking indefinitely to protest unfair labor practices- we are so thankful for everyone standing with us so far!”

Sunergos employees have been negotiating for months for higher wages and protections against firings without cause. Employees want their base pay to be raised to $12 an hour, a $3.75 raise.

Employees say the company caps pay at $11.25. In their new contract proposals, it only went up by a quarter. The company did go up on their prices recently, citing inflation and the cost of goods.

Sunergos has five locations in the Louisville area.

