TARC looking for students to enter in 24th annual Design-a-Bus contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of its 50th anniversary, TARC is celebrating with the 24th annual Design-a-Bus contest.

In partnership with the Kentucky Science Center, this year’s design will focus on 50 significant places of importance in the Louisville community that “make us who we are,” the release said.

“We are excited to partner with TARC on this project. We intentionally include art in our Do Science approach to our STEAM ( S cience, T echnology, E ngineering, A rts, M athematics) programs and experiences,” Chief Executive Officer of Kentucky Science Center Mike Norman said. “And we are always happy to support our Louisville Metro partners like TARC who are providing access to our Kentucky Science Center to more and more community members each day.”

Local students are invited to submit artwork focused on the theme, “The Periodic Elements of Louisville,” by thinking about a place of importance within their community that formed a lasting memory and then creating an illustration about that experience.

Twelve students will be chosen to have their artwork featured on a bus that will travel in the 2024 Pegasus Parade during the Kentucky Derby Festival. Winners and their adult guests will be invited to ride the bus during the parade as well.

The winning artwork will also be on TARC routes throughout the metro region following Derby festivities, the release said.

“Design-a-Bus is a wonderful opportunity to get young people in our community excited about public transit and a local treasure like the Kentucky Science Center,” said TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler. “Our employees look forward to seeing the hundreds of submissions and selecting the winners, and showcasing the talents of our city’s young artists.”

The contest is open to all elementary, middle, and high school students in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties in Kentucky, and Floyd and Clark counties in Southern Indiana.

Entries should be in marker, crayon, or paint and be square (equal size width and length), ideally 8″ by 8″ or 11″ by 11″ on white paper, or created digitally with the same dimensions, and submitted as a JPG or PDF file, the release said.

Entries will be judged on visual appeal, creativity, originality, and message. All artwork is to be produced by the student only.

This year’s entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 9, 2023. Please submit artwork and complete the entry form online by clicking here.

