Tinsel Tavern opens on Fourth Street Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you want some holiday fun, Fourth Street Live is the place to be.

The venue turned Pizza Bar into a holiday pop up bar called Tinsel Tavern. They’ve got floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed cocktails, photo opps and more.

It runs until the end of the year. You can reserve a table online and get access to a private party there to ring in the new year.

