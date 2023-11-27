Tinsel Tavern opens on Fourth Street Live
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you want some holiday fun, Fourth Street Live is the place to be.
The venue turned Pizza Bar into a holiday pop up bar called Tinsel Tavern. They’ve got floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed cocktails, photo opps and more.
It runs until the end of the year. You can reserve a table online and get access to a private party there to ring in the new year.
