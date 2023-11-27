Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he...
Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he proposed to her on Nov. 12, 2023. Bures asked Camenzind to marry him during a photo shoot to commemorate the moment. (Brenton Lammers/Lammers Media via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska woman bagged a marriage proposal earlier this month along with a big buck during a recent deer hunting trip.

Samantha Camenzind’s boyfriend not only gave her the first shot at the deer they had spotted on a trail camera south of Lincoln, but then surprised her by popping the question in the middle of a photo shoot with the prized trophy — a giant buck with 11 tines on one side of its antlers and nine on the other.

“Everybody has been saying they would marry him, too, if he let them shoot this big of a deer,” Camenzind, 28, who lives in Omaha, told the Omaha World-Herald.

In three years of dating one of the things the couple bonded over is their shared love of hunting. They process and eat the meat of what they kill.

Cole Bures said he didn’t have any problem letting Camenzind take the first shot at the buck

“I was just as excited as she was when she got it,” the 32-year-old from Filley, Nebraska said.

Then Bures told Camenzind that he wanted a professional photographer to take some pictures to commemorate the big moment. Partway through the pictures, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, allowing the photographer to capture exactly when she said yes.

Bures said he got the idea after a friend made a similar proposal during a hunting trip to Alaska.

Their friends were amazed when they saw the photos.

“I don’t know if they were more shocked we got engaged or the size of the deer,” Camenzind said.

The two are aiming at a possible wedding date next fall, but she said it definitely won’t be during hunting season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Unionized baristas at Sunergos walked out at 8:30 a.m. on Black Friday The walkout is...
Sunergos baristas stage walkout for Black Friday weekend
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th. County clerk offices...
Motor vehicle services at Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be paused in January

Latest News

Fourth Street Live has turned Pizza Bar into a holiday pop up bar called Tinsel Tavern.
Tinsel Tavern opens on Fourth Street Live
Tre White hit a three with 21 seconds left to complete the Cards' 8-0 comeback run and force...
Louisville rallies past New Mexico State in overtime
UofL head coach Dani Busboom said it's "definitely disappointing" to miss out on a top four...
Louisville, Kentucky draw No. 2 seeds in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that...
Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing